Another cold morning, then mild afternoon

Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet, but cold morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Our next weather maker will move through the state on tomorrow. A cold front will take highs in the 50s on Friday and send them back into the 40s on Saturday. The front will also bring a strong/gusty breeze, some clouds, and a few sprinkles/flurries to the state.

Another warming trend starts on Sunday as we soar back into the 50s. Early next week will be even warmer as temperatures top-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No matter how deep the snow is in your backyard, it will be history by Monday or Tuesday.

Does that mean we will not have a white Christmas? Not necessarily. The long-range outlook into late next week remains active. While the chance is small, a potential weather maker may bring some snow to the state just in time for Santa.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; milder. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 47.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Windy with a sun and cloud mix. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 29. Sunny.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 33. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59. Low: 34. Sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 37. Low: 21. Windy, mostly cloudy, and much colder.

