Building You: What college students can do to make most of extended break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the spring semester not starting until February, Wichita State University students have seven weeks until they return to campus. Brian Austin with the Shocker Career Accelerator says this is the best time to work on building you.

Austin says the first thing college students can do in the extended break is to revise their resumes and create an account and upload their resumes to their university’s job search platform. For students in Kansas, that platform is called Handshake. Austin also recommends uploading your resume to the professional networking site, LinkedIn. You can connect with people you know and grow your network. There’s also an advantage for college students. Using the LinkedIn Learning Platform, college students can take online classes to learn new skills.

“Students by and large are very savvy people. They know that if they have downtime, they should be trying to build themselves up,” Austin said. “That’s why they’re in school in the first place.”

He also recommends that students on a break from classes start preparing for job interviews, especially on virtual platforms. He said you should show up to a Zoom interview as if you’re showing up in-person.

At WSU, mock interviews are up nearly 25 percent from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020. One question a future employer will likely ask is how you spend your time during breaks and how you spent your time during the pandemic

“That coach or that counselor can walk you through each one of those responses and dissect after you’ve responded This is what I heard. This is what I liked. Second thing is, focus on trying to look up behavioral-based interview questions. ‘Tell me about a time when you disagreed with a colleague’s decision.’ ‘How did you handle that and what was the outcome?’”

How students invest their time will help them to achieve their career goals.

