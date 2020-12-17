Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said he tackled a man on Kellogg Thursday morning. The chief posted about the incident on Facebook. He said the man was trying to get into people’s cars.

A passerby caught it all on camera. In the video, you see a man stop a white SUV on eastbound Kellogg. He then proceeds to do the same to a red truck. The man hangs on to the truck as the driver tries to drive off. As the driver slows down, an officer runs up from behind and tackles the man to the ground.

Ramsay said he messed up his favorite khaki pants in the process of the tackle because he wasn’t wearing his uniform. It’s unknown if the man was booked into jail and on what charges.

The one day I don’t wear a uniform and have on my favorite pants is the day I have to tackle a man trying to get in people’s cars on Kellogg. Sorry for the traffic delays #neednewpants

Posted by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Thursday, December 17, 2020

