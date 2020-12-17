Advertisement

Does It Work: Tiger Wrench

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

This week on Does It Work, we test a tool that could help with do-it-yourself projects around the house, emergencies on the road, or even at work. The Tiger Wrench claims to be 48 tools in one. Instantly getting the tool you need from the 48-in-1 socket wrench is possible by clicking between the different sizes, its makers say.

Is it worth the $14.99 price tag? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Joshua Walker, team member with the Bicycle Pedaler in Wichita.

