Kansas businesses, communities hopeful for boost from another COVID-19 relief package

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another COVID-19 relief package in the works calls for spending more than $900 billion. With that, the federal government may send another stimulus check to Americans. That’s one of the items on the table as Congress works to finish what would be a second COVID-19 relief bill. The approximate $950 billion includes provisions to continue CARES Act programs set to expire this month. That includes an extra $300 a week in unemployment, money for schools, and small-business aid. The bill’s support, local leaders say, is critical going into next year.

“I hope that they continue to talk to get something decided sooner rather than later,” said Wichita resident Yvette Ehrlich.

Ehrlich said she hopes lawmakers use discretion in where the money goes.

“I hope they do include small businesses and use particular discretion in trying to help them stay open for all of our good,” she said.

Wichita resident Daniel Bucher said another stimulus check “could be very beneficial to a lot of families.”

“A lot of people struggling this time of year,” Bucher said. “Just that extra little bit could help with paying bills.”

It’s not just individuals and households who say there’d be a benefit from Congress passing another COVID-19 relief bill. State and local governments also have lists of areas that could use additional funding. Wednesday (Dec. 16), the Sedgwick County Commission approved sending a letter of support to Congressional members, laying out what they say are the priorities needed in the next package. You can read the county’s letter of support below.

“There’s a whole lot of priorities that we’ve got that affect each and every county, but obviously, we’re very concerned about what happens in Sedgwick County,” Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said.

That list includes funding for mental health, personal protection equipment, testing and contact tracing, vaccines, economic recovery and workforce development, unemployment, the Paycheck Protection Program, schools, and hospitals.

Without federal support, it’ll be a difficult start to 2021 for local governments.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.