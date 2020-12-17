Kansas signing day recap

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) - The Kansas Jayhawks introduced their 2021 signing class Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, celebrating the 18 new members of their family.

Coach Les Miles broke down the 18 players that make up his third recruiting class at Kansas in his press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Here’s what we did,” Miles said. “We went out to get guys that are winners. Guys that have played and competed and understood what it was like to win to help us change the culture here. We wanted to evaluate every prospect, and not just take someone’s word. We wanted to see who he was, and what he was. We feel very comfortable with the young men that we elected to play here at a very high level.”

The 2021 class featured six players from Texas, five from Georgia, two from Arkansas and one each from Kansas, California, South Carolina, Indiana and Florida. Miles brought in three linebackers, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two wide receivers, three safeties, one quarterback, one tight end and one running back.

This class will join forces with the first two classes Miles has brought into Kansas.

The first two Miles classes have already produced a number of contributors for the Jayhawks. A total of 36 players from Miles’ first two recruiting classes have already appeared in a game, with 23 having already started at least one.

In his first signing class in 2018, Miles signed 18 players, and 16 of them have already played in a game for Kansas. This past season, 21 true scholarship freshmen played in at least one game with 11 true freshmen making at least one start on the season.

Additionally, in just three classes Miles has already signed four of the all-time top 10 ranked recruits in Kansas history, per 247 Sports’ rankings. The 2021 class figures to be a continuation of the talent Miles has collected each of the first two years.

All total, Kansas welcomed in 18 players Wednesday, with the possibility that more could be added during the early signing period.