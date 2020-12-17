Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congress appears to be on the verge of passing a new COVID-19 pandemic relief measure that includes another round of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. However, for some businesses, the relief will be coming too late, assuming national lawmakers pass another stimulus package. So far this year, nearly 4,000 businesses across Kansas have closed and more closures are expected by the end of this month.

After nine months of shutdowns and restrictions, the latest Sedgwick County public health order was the final straw, local bar owners have said. The order forces bars and restaurants to limit capacity to 50 percent and for bars and nightclubs to close by 11 p.m., three hours earlier than the usual 2 a.m. closing time.

The financial impact is evident in the latest lawsuit against Sedgwick County. In the lawsuit, attorney David Miller is representing 11 bars across Wichita. He expects more businesses to close, in part due to the health order limiting hours and customers.

“They are struggling and a couple of them as evidenced by the affidavits that have been filed with the lawsuit potentially would have to shut down within weeks if this curfew continues,” Miller said. “Most of the bars, they obtain the majority of their business between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. So a significant amount of their business is gained during that window, and then the emergency order really has, has had a significant financial impact.”

Sedgwick County adopted the health order when hospitals hit critical status. The county expects the restrictions to continue for the next couple of months.

“When people are dying at the rates they are dying, something needs to happen,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said. “The challenge, of course, is how do you balance what needs to be done for public safety against the Constitutional rights of business owners? That’s the challenge. Everyone is well-intentioned here, but clearly, there will be some disagreements if this is constitutionally allowed. I welcome the lawsuit, I think it’s a good thing for us to debate in front of a judge.”

