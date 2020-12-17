Lindsborg woman recovers from COVID-19, sees daughter for first time in nearly a year

MARQUETTE, Kan. (KWCH) - After nearly a year of not being able to see her family, 84-year-old Carla Christians was finally able to see her daughter this week as she recovers from COVID-19.

“Ten months, I hadn’t gotten to touch her, hold her hand. You know, we’re pretty close and it’s hard to be away,” Christians’ daughter, Darla Brin said.

As a nurse at a long-term care facility, Brin has seen COVID-19 patients with a range of symptoms.

“I was concerned that she would be one of the ones that had a lot of symptoms and a lot of complications, and you just don’t know,” she said or her mother.

Christians spent two weeks in the COVID-19 unit at Riverview Estates, a long-term care facility in Marquette. She said it was a challenge unlike anything she’s faced before.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” she said. “I’d rather have a baby. I’ve had three and I would have all three babies before I’d have this.”

Christians couldn’t be with her family, but she wasn’t alone. Two nurses stayed with her for the two weeks she was in the COVID-19 unit.

“(They) would call me multiple times a day and let me know how she’s doing. And there were times when she was very, very sick and she didn’t want to talk on the phone,” Brin said. “But they kept me up to date, and so when Monday rolled around and she finally got out, it was great news. Great to see.”

Christians isn’t yet feeling her best, but with an overdue reunion, she finds a way to put a smile on her daughter’s face.

