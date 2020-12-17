Advertisement

Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

It is the largest donation the nonprofit organization has ever received.
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation the nonprofit organization has ever received.(WBKO)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Goodwill Industries of Kansas announced on Thursday that it had received its largest donations ever. Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to the organization to “be used in support of its mission services.”

Scott made the initial announcement earlier in the week on Medium. She said $4,158,500,000 had been donated to 384 other national organizations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

“Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination,” posted Scott, who is also the ex-wife of the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.

Due to the surprise of the announcement, Goodwill Industries of Kansas said its board of directors and leadership have not yet determined how it will exactly use the funds, but they are “committed to using the gift to bolster its mission services.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’
James Allen (Photo taken 12-02-2013 by the Kansas Department of Correction)
KBI: Son strikes mother’s car twice in Linn County, killing her
One person died from their injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 on the north end...
Newton man killed in crash on I-135 near Park City
WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg

Latest News

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
WPD Tackle
Wichita police chief tackles man on side of highway
Lionel Womack alleges in an excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field
No one was hurt in the fire in the 1100 block of South Emporia.
No one hurt in Thursday morning fire near downtown Wichita