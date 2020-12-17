Advertisement

2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement

Hospitals prep for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Hospitals prep for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -A U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine. The action Thursday paves the way for the shot from Moderna to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly to authorize the vaccine for emergency use. The vaccination effort kicked off this week with a vaccine from Pfizer. A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. climb to new highs ahead of the holidays. Doses for now are being earmarked for health care workers and nursing home residents.

In a vote of 20 in favor and one abstaining, the board decided that any benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks for use in people 18 and older.

