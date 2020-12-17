Advertisement

Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field

Lionel Womack alleges in an excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious...
Lionel Womack alleges in an excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious injuries when Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 encounter.(Source: Photo courtesy Lionel Womack via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas sheriff’s deputy is the subject of a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force.

Dashcam video shows Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez mowing down Lionel Womack as he runs, shirtless, across a dark field in August.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says the deputy intentionally ran Womack down in pursuit of “an alleged traffic violation.”

The lawsuit says Womack sustained serious injuries to his back, pelvis and thigh as well as to his right knee, ankle and foot. Rodriguez remains on patrol and Kiowa County Sheriff Chris Tedder has not responded to Associated Press requests for comment.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’
One person died from their injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 on the north end...
Newton man killed in crash on I-135 near Park City
James Allen (Photo taken 12-02-2013 by the Kansas Department of Correction)
KBI: Son strikes mother’s car twice in Linn County, killing her
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas
Reno County Commission expected to opt-out of mask mandate

Latest News

Transparency in nursing homes: Tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths
Transparency in nursing homes: Tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths
Fate Winslow was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday and was on...
Man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo the Russian national flag, right, flies after it is...
Russia can’t use its name and flag at the next 2 Olympics
Americans increasingly reaching out for mental health help during coronavirus pandemic
Americans increasingly reaching out for mental health help during coronavirus pandemic
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on...
Final stretch on COVID-19 economic relief with stimulus checks, but no deal yet