Wichita Police say utilizing new technology leads to positive impacts
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a trial period utilizing new technology to prevent violent crime, the Wichita Police Department said they’re seeing positive impacts.
In utilizing the new Flock Safety license plate readers, Wichita Police have made numerous arrests including:
- Recovering 68 stolen vehicles
- Recovering 39 stolen license plates
- 39 felony offender arrests
- Seized 13 guns
- Seized meth, cocaine, narcotic pills, marijuana
After the pilot program, the department will evaluate its use.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.