Wichita Police say utilizing new technology leads to positive impacts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a trial period utilizing new technology to prevent violent crime, the Wichita Police Department said they’re seeing positive impacts.

In utilizing the new Flock Safety license plate readers, Wichita Police have made numerous arrests including:

Recovering 68 stolen vehicles

Recovering 39 stolen license plates

39 felony offender arrests

Seized 13 guns

Seized meth, cocaine, narcotic pills, marijuana

After the pilot program, the department will evaluate its use.

