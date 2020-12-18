Advertisement

4You: Hutch CC nursing students positive messages at Newton Medical Center

Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Hutchinson Community College nursing students are trying to spread positivity at Newton Medical center. The nursing assistant class went to the Newton hospital last week to leave some encouraging chalk drawings on the campus’ sidewalks.

Hutchinson nonprofit, Salthawk Community Support handed out 150 “angel boxes,” including food, hygiene items, a certificate for a Christmas dinner from Dillons and a gift card for families in Hutchinson Public Schools.

Cadet Colonel Peter Porcaro, a senior at Northeast Magnet High School in Wichita, received the JROTC Marine Corps Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement Award. Porcaro is the first Wichita cadet to receive the distinction since the district’s JROTC program began in 2000. To receive this award cadets must have an academic class standing in the top 25 percent of their class to be considered. Last school year Porcaro was first in his class of 161 students and a member of the National Honor Society.

