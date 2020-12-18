ACLU of Kansas launches data tool to encourage citizen participation in local government

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After compiling data from hundreds of open records requests, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas unveiled a database that breaks down and examines voter registration, racial justice and policing in the state.

The database, named The Kansas Data Project, can be found here.

According to the ACLU, the goal of the database is to be used as a tool to encourage more citizen participation and engagement with their local and state governments.

“Democracy demands participation,” said Nadine Johnson, Executive Director of the ACLU of Kansas, in a release. “We are offering one more way for people to stay educated, engaged, and empowered. We want this data to spur greater civic engagement and more informed and thoughtful public policy-making.”

The tool compiles data from counties in the state, such as use-of-force data, arrest disparities by race, immigration, and law enforcement spending.

While the ACLU was able to obtain this information through records requests, some counties and agencies chose not to comply, according to the ACLU. Those are also named on the site.

The website also examines voter registration and election turnout data, including why some people chose to not vote -- or couldn’t.

