Extra dose helps COVID-19 vaccination effort go further

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pharmacists across the country, including here in Kansas, learn they have more doses of Pfizer’s vaccine than they originally expected.

Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Manager Austin Chinberg, PharmD., said, “We’re still taking it one step at a time. We’re just happy to be taking that first step.”

They are the shots heard round the world as frontline healthcare workers at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospitals joining their colleagues around the nation rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“These are people I’ve been working with throughout the whole pandemic, and we’ve talked about your fears; you have those patients you watch pass away. They’ve been through it all with you. Some even more on the frontlines than myself. Volunteering to go into the COVID ward and doing all this,” said Chinberg. “Seeing them first in line to get those vaccines and just excited to do it, it’s just been surreal.”

Susan B. Allen Pharmacy Manager Austin Chinberg, PharmD., said early Wednesday morning KDHE had a shipment of 50 doses heading to the hospital.

Chinberg said, “They dropped it off. They said, ‘here you go, you’ve got five days. Monday at 6:30 in the morning, this is all going bad.’”

Dispensing these COVID vaccines is a more involved process, Chinberg explained.

“Once we have them, it’s a little bit more logistically challenging than a lot of the vaccines we have. We’re used to getting flu shots and pneumonia shots, and they’re all pre-drawn up in labeled syringes. All the lot info is labeled on the syringe,” he said. “These are small little vials; they’re not even diluted yet, so it’s frozen when it came from KDHE. We put it in a regular refrigerator to thaw for at least three hours, and before we’re giving that dose, we’re taking it out of the fridge at least 30 minutes to warm up to room temp. Making sure it’s not frozen anymore. It’s all liquid. Then we’re diluting it with some normal saline.”

When that step is complete, it’s an even tighter window.

“Once we diluted, we’ve gone from our five-day window, now we’re down to six hours,” Chinberg said.

Finding workers to receive the vaccine is not a difficult process.

He said, “Knowing that we got sent 50 doses and just knowing we had 50, we had a good tier who is getting them first. Who is at our highest risk in our facility and how we would divvy it up as fair as we could.”

What is exciting for Chinberg is that the vials that say they contain five doses end up having more. It’s something hospitals across the country are reporting.

“I believe we’ve gotten six doses out of every vial, but the seventh has been few and far between,” said Chinberg.

That means the 50 doses Susan B. Allen got turn into...

“We could get at least 60, and we might get around 60, 65. It’s not a huge amount when you’re only talking 50 doses, but when the state got the supply of about 24,000, you’re talking about 6,000 to 7,000 more people that can get the vaccine.”

This is happening because it’s common practice for drug manufacturers to “overfill.” This ensures there’s enough for each full dose and room for error.

“We’re able to give those doses to people that might not of gotten it for another month or two. Whenever we get our next shipment.” Chinberg said, “We have no idea.”

Chinberg said while it makes a small difference in El Dorado, it multiples across the country.

“That was a lot of good news in one day.” He said, “Getting the vaccine and then you also got 40 percent more [nationwide]. It’s a pretty nice surprise.”

The FDA adds if there only remains a partial dose after the five full doses, that remaining vaccine shouldn’t be pooled together with other vials to create a full dose.

Chinberg said for himself, it will be a bit before he gets the vaccine after testing positive for COVID-19. The CDC recommends those who tested positive to wait 90 days to get the vaccine because they already have antibodies developed.

He said, “I want to see my co-workers that haven’t been exposed, that haven’t gotten it, get that vaccine first and build up their immunity before I get mine.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.