Advertisement

How long will students stay remote? USD 259 gives insight into spring-semester plans

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday (Dec. 18) marked the last day of classes before several school districts, including Wichita Public Schools, pause for winter break. For many, students, remote learning is all they’ve known this school year. In Wichita, students in the district’s middle schools and high schools haven’t had in-person classes since March.

One big question for parents in the state’s biggest school district is if remote learning for all students will continue into 2021. The short answer is “yes.” For how long is yet to be determined. The answer will likely come on Jan. 11 when the Wichita Public Schools of Education next meets.

“Last three months have been a challenge, but we’ve also had a lot of successes within the school district when you think about the digital divide that has been closed within our school district, the learning that has been taking place, the engagement that has happened,” Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said. “But on the other hand, we miss our kids.”

By the first week in December, all 47,000 students were learning from home, so the question remains, will students return to in-person learning at all in 2021?

“One avenue of data that we’ll look at is our gating criteria, but this is not the only data that we look at,” Dr. Thompson said. “We really are looking at our staff, do we have enough healthy staff to be able to keep our buildings open and operating?”

United Teachers of Wichita President Kimberly Howard said the union’s 4,200 members also want to know know what’s ahead in the New Year.

“Just like students, teachers want to go back to school,” Howard said. “They miss their colleagues and they miss their students, but we just have to make sure it’s safe to do so.”

More COVID-19 vaccines expected for Kansas bring hope, but Dr. Thompson and Howard emphasize the importance of people continuing to do their part to stop the spread in order to students back into the classroom sooner.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field, lawsuit follows
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late
Kansas Turnpike employee Steve Osborne died from COVID-19.
Family mourns death of KS Turnpike employee to COVID-19

Latest News

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Release delayed for man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker
Kansas couple collects, sells art
Wichita couple calls art collection ‘hidden gem’ of Wichita
COVID vaccine
Kansas expecting thousands more doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week
Concept art for the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) X-plane by Lockheed Martin
Kansas, FAA agree to establish Supersonic Test Corridor