How long will students stay remote? USD 259 gives insight into spring-semester plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday (Dec. 18) marked the last day of classes before several school districts, including Wichita Public Schools, pause for winter break. For many, students, remote learning is all they’ve known this school year. In Wichita, students in the district’s middle schools and high schools haven’t had in-person classes since March.

One big question for parents in the state’s biggest school district is if remote learning for all students will continue into 2021. The short answer is “yes.” For how long is yet to be determined. The answer will likely come on Jan. 11 when the Wichita Public Schools of Education next meets.

“Last three months have been a challenge, but we’ve also had a lot of successes within the school district when you think about the digital divide that has been closed within our school district, the learning that has been taking place, the engagement that has happened,” Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said. “But on the other hand, we miss our kids.”

By the first week in December, all 47,000 students were learning from home, so the question remains, will students return to in-person learning at all in 2021?

“One avenue of data that we’ll look at is our gating criteria, but this is not the only data that we look at,” Dr. Thompson said. “We really are looking at our staff, do we have enough healthy staff to be able to keep our buildings open and operating?”

United Teachers of Wichita President Kimberly Howard said the union’s 4,200 members also want to know know what’s ahead in the New Year.

“Just like students, teachers want to go back to school,” Howard said. “They miss their colleagues and they miss their students, but we just have to make sure it’s safe to do so.”

More COVID-19 vaccines expected for Kansas bring hope, but Dr. Thompson and Howard emphasize the importance of people continuing to do their part to stop the spread in order to students back into the classroom sooner.

