WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Friday, Kansans can officially apply for a marriage license online.

A grant-funded project moved most of this process online. Just go to kscourts.org/marriage.

All you need is an email address, some basic information, and a way to pay.

Courts will deliver the marriage license to the applicant by encrypted email.

