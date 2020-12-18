Kansas expecting thousands more doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas is expecting to get another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines early next week, the state announced Friday (Dec. 18), this time, from both Pfizer and Moderna. For many Kansans, it’s a shipment of hope.

The state was expecting to get 29,000 more Pfizer doses next week from the federal government. It’ll receive a little less than 18,000.

“If they had delivered as many as the proposed, they were not going to have enough for people to get their second dose when that time comes,” Kelly said.

The Moderna vaccine will likely be on its way to Kansas next week, as well. That shot doesn’t require the same ultra-cold storage, making it easier for many rural areas to handle. The storage requirement for the Pfizer vaccine was one reason why 5 percent of Kansas counties didn’t get it last week.

“Kansas has been recognized across the country as having the broadest, widest distribution of the vaccine,” Kelly said. “A lot of states have been limiting to their larger, urban areas. Kansas didn’t do that. We go it out all over the state.”

Kelly said Kansas has seen a significant increase in testing as well. The state is nearing one million total COVID-19 tests. Kelly said even with a vaccine, testing asymptomatic people and detecting the virus early will play a crucual role in getting passed the COVID-19 pandemic.

