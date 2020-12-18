Advertisement

Kansas, FAA agree to establish Supersonic Test Corridor

Concept art for the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) X-plane by Lockheed Martin
Concept art for the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) X-plane by Lockheed Martin(WHSV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation on Thursday signed an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to establish a Kansas Supersonic Transportation Corridor that would be used for testing aircraft up to Mach 3, which is three times the speed of sound, or about 2,300 miles per hour.

“The agreement would provide a critical testing site for the emerging group of supersonic aircraft as civil supersonic flight remains banned over land,” a report from Aviation International News said.

The corridor is designed as a bi-directional “racetrack” running from just southwest of Garden City to near Pittsburg. The path runs over Wichita.

Map of Supersonic Test Corridor flight path from near Garden City to near Pittsburg, Kansas.
Map of Supersonic Test Corridor flight path from near Garden City to near Pittsburg, Kansas.(KDOT)

“This year marks 73 years since Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier, and with this supersonic flight corridor Kansas will have a unique role in the next generation of supersonic transportation,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas).

Aviation International News reports that the Kansas Department of Transportation is working with Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research “to collect noise data and live telemetry from the aircraft.”

“This partnership with KDOT provides a sophisticated and cost-effective flight test capability within reach of every major aircraft manufacturer in the country,” said John Tomblin, WSU senior v-p for industry and defense programs and executive director of NIAR.”

State leaders said the corridor is an opportunity for Kansas to stay at the forefront of aviation technologies.

“To be able to deliver this new opportunity for our country is yet another example of Kansas cementing its reputation as a national leader in the aviation industry,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “This high-altitude flight corridor gives Kansas a strategic advantage in attracting companies involved in the development of supersonic aircraft and will play a significant role in our state’s ability to encourage economic development as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field, lawsuit follows
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late
Kansas Turnpike employee Steve Osborne died from COVID-19.
Family mourns death of KS Turnpike employee to COVID-19

Latest News

Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
How long will students stay remote? USD 259 gives insight into spring-semester plans
The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Release delayed for man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker
Kansas couple collects, sells art
Wichita couple calls art collection ‘hidden gem’ of Wichita
COVID vaccine
Kansas expecting thousands more doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week