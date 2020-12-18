Advertisement

Kansas Wind Machine Cranks-up Friday

Powerful winds will pound Kansas Friday
Powerful winds will pound Kansas Friday(KWCH)
By Mark Larson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist Mark Larson says gusty winds will crank-up across Kansas while we’re sleeping tonight and by Friday afternoon, we’ll be dealing with gusts near 40 mph at times.

Clouds will roll in tonight, but we’ll stay dry, with lows ranging from the mid 20s northwest to around freezing southeast. Wind speeds will ramp-up through the night and by daybreak, gusts will already be running around 25 mph.

Gust over 40 mph are expected Friday afternoon, especially along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike, while stiff northerly winds blow across western Kansas. Temps will top-out around 50 degrees for the east but only struggle to around 40, behind a cold front, for northwest Kansas.

Our weekend will be dry and mild with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s or lower 50s. Winds will back down this weekend too.

Early next week, highs will soar into the mid 50s and lower 60s before an Arctic cold front slashes through our region Wednesday ushering in the coldest air of the season. Temps will tumble into the 20s and 30s behind the front Thursday and Christmas Day.

Will the potent cold front bring Kansas a white Christmas? Not necessarily, right now the long-range forecast looks dry, bitter cold for Santa, but not too many flakes.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty late. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy; windy, mild. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing; decreasing winds. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 47 Sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 32 Sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy late.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Windy, mostly cloudy, and much colder.

Thu: High: 33 Low: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy, VERY cold.

Most Read

Weather forecast
Winter storm to bring snow to Kansas
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’
James Allen (Photo taken 12-02-2013 by the Kansas Department of Correction)
KBI: Son strikes mother’s car twice in Linn County, killing her
One person died from their injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 on the north end...
Newton man killed in crash on I-135 near Park City
WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg

Latest News

Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon under a mostly...
Another cold morning, then mild afternoon
More melting snow through the weekend
Drier, warmer, rest of the week
Warm start to next week
Bright skies, but cold today, then warmer weather tomorrow
Weather Forecast
Quiet, but cold morning for Kansas