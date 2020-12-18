Kansas Wind Machine Cranks-up Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says gusty winds will crank-up across Kansas while we’re sleeping tonight and by Friday afternoon, we’ll be dealing with gusts near 40 mph at times.

Clouds will roll in tonight, but we’ll stay dry, with lows ranging from the mid 20s northwest to around freezing southeast. Wind speeds will ramp-up through the night and by daybreak, gusts will already be running around 25 mph.

Gust over 40 mph are expected Friday afternoon, especially along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike, while stiff northerly winds blow across western Kansas. Temps will top-out around 50 degrees for the east but only struggle to around 40, behind a cold front, for northwest Kansas.

Our weekend will be dry and mild with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s or lower 50s. Winds will back down this weekend too.

Early next week, highs will soar into the mid 50s and lower 60s before an Arctic cold front slashes through our region Wednesday ushering in the coldest air of the season. Temps will tumble into the 20s and 30s behind the front Thursday and Christmas Day.

Will the potent cold front bring Kansas a white Christmas? Not necessarily, right now the long-range forecast looks dry, bitter cold for Santa, but not too many flakes.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty late. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy; windy, mild. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing; decreasing winds. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 47 Sunny.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 32 Sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy late.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Windy, mostly cloudy, and much colder.

Thu: High: 33 Low: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy, VERY cold.