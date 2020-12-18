Advertisement

Law enforcement investigate fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits website

KDOL
KDOL
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits is now being investigated by the Kansas Department of Labor, the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Investigators are working on tracking the fraudsters.

KDOL said the only legitimate website for the department are:

Main site: www.dol.ks.gov

Unemployment Benefit Site: www.GetKansasBenefits.gov

PUA Benefit Site: www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field, lawsuit follows
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late

Latest News

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news...
Spokeswoman: Kansas Gov. Kelly to seek second term in 2022
Wichita Wings brings fans back for one of the first public sporting events since March
Kansas Judicial Branch
Kansans can now apply for marriage licenses online