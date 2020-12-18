Law enforcement investigate fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits website
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits is now being investigated by the Kansas Department of Labor, the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Investigators are working on tracking the fraudsters.
KDOL said the only legitimate website for the department are:
Main site: www.dol.ks.gov
Unemployment Benefit Site: www.GetKansasBenefits.gov
PUA Benefit Site: www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov
