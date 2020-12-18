Law enforcement investigate fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits website

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits is now being investigated by the Kansas Department of Labor, the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Investigators are working on tracking the fraudsters.

KDOL said the only legitimate website for the department are:

Main site: www.dol.ks.gov

Unemployment Benefit Site: www.GetKansasBenefits.gov

PUA Benefit Site: www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov

