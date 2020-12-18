Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field, lawsuit follows
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late
Kansas Turnpike employee Steve Osborne died from COVID-19.
Family mourns death of KS Turnpike employee to COVID-19

Latest News

Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
KHP assisted with the search of two people accused of stealing a vehicle at an Oklahoma rest...
Shots fired at owner of stolen vehicle on Kansas Turnpike, 2 arrested
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 stimulus checks, relief talks