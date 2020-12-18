Quiet weekend for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the wind will go down and not be as strong over the weekend. A cold front that has been moving through Kansas Friday afternoon will push on to the east, but temperatures are actually going to warm a bit over the weekend.

Look for a mainly clear sky into the night with low temperatures down into the 20s. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 40s, but where there is snow on the ground in southwest Kansas, highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

We should see another sunny day on Sunday with highs in the 50s for much of the state. And the milder weather will stay into the start of Christmas week when highs will still be in the 50s for most of the Plains.

An Arctic cold front will push through Tuesday night, giving us our first real bitter shot of cold air heading into the middle of next week. It does not look like Kansas will have a white Christmas this year as most of the area will remain dry for Christmas week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 34 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 31 Low: 15 Sunny and much colder.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 18 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.