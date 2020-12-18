Advertisement

Quiet weekend for Kansas

Afternoon sun and temperatures that will be back above normal
Mild sunshine for the weekend
Mild sunshine for the weekend(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the wind will go down and not be as strong over the weekend.  A cold front that has been moving through Kansas Friday afternoon will push on to the east, but temperatures are actually going to warm a bit over the weekend.

Look for a mainly clear sky into the night with low temperatures down into the 20s. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 40s, but where there is snow on the ground in southwest Kansas, highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

We should see another sunny day on Sunday with highs in the 50s for much of the state. And the milder weather will stay into the start of Christmas week when highs will still be in the 50s for most of the Plains.

An Arctic cold front will push through Tuesday night, giving us our first real bitter shot of cold air heading into the middle of next week. It does not look like Kansas will have a white Christmas this year as most of the area will remain dry for Christmas week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 34 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 31 Low: 15 Sunny and much colder.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 18 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field, lawsuit follows
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late
Kansas Turnpike employee Steve Osborne died from COVID-19.
Family mourns death of KS Turnpike employee to COVID-19

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a windy start to the day.
Weather maker brings a strong breeze to the state
Powerful winds will pound Kansas Friday
Kansas Wind Machine Cranks-up Friday
Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon under a mostly...
Another cold morning, then mild afternoon
More melting snow through the weekend
Drier, warmer, rest of the week