Release delayed for man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - He was set to be released from prison on Friday, but the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker will remain locked up for now.

Donald Wacker was sent to prison in 1992 for his role which Shoemaker’s death. He was granted parole this March.

Wacker was originally scheduled to go live with his brother in Pittsburg, Kansas, but the parole board is now considering other arrangements, and has delayed his release.

Wacker and Doil Lane abducted Shoemaker from a south Wichita neighborhood in 1990. They drove her to a Sumner County field where Lane raped and strangled the girl as Wacker watched.

