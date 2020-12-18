Shots fired at owner of stolen vehicle on Kansas Turnpike, 2 arrested

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested on Friday after an incident that crossed state lines.

Around 10:31 a.m., the Kay County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office notified Sumner County deputies about a stolen vehicle traveling north on the Kansas Turnpike from the Oklahoma/Kansas State line. The vehicle was stolen from the Kanza Travel Plaza in Braman, Ok.

The registered owner of the stolen vehicle was picked up by a citizen and followed his vehicle to the travel plaza at US 166 HWY and I-35 (Kansas Turnpike). When the suspects noticed they were being followed, they turned around and started traveling towards Oklahoma on the turnpike. At this time, shots were fired at the registered owner from the stolen vehicle. The suspects then pulled over south of the US-166 overpass, got out of the car and crossed both lanes of traffic and ran east. They were seen running in a pasture and laid down under an evergreen tree.

A perimeter was set up and with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Section, the suspects taken into custody and transported to the Sumner County Detention Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Police Department, Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Plaine Police Department, Wellington Police Department and the Blackwell Police Department all assisted with the search.

