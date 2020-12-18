Some parents turning to CBD to help children manage stress

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, parents continue looking for ways to cope with stress, not only for themselves but also for their children. Some are turning to alternative treatments and CBD products.

More people are asking about CBD products at Joy Organics at the Waterfront in east Wichita.

“I was so excited just seeing the number of customers coming in and looking for options,” Joy Organics Wichita owner Kim Secrist said.

Secrist said more mothers came into her store last month, asking for recommendations for themselves and for their children with stress and anxiety.

“... I do share with them that there are so many great options. and I go through the different delivery systems based on what their story is and how we can best help them,” she said.

One mother who came into Secrist’s store several months ago, asking for her help, said taking one capsule per day is helping her son to stay focused.

“It’s not a miracle. He still has anxiety, the mother said. “He still feels stuff, but it’s nothing like it used to be. He is just so much calmer.”

CBD is extracted from hemp, but it does not contain the THC that makes marijuana users feel high. While CBD is not a cure, it is a medical option for some families.

“I hope that they understand that CBD is a great natural alternative,” Secrist said.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cautions people of CBD-based products that claim to cure symptoms. The FTC offers a list of steps you can take to protect yourself if you’re considering alternative options to help with pain, stress, or anxiety. This includes talking with your doctor before taking any alternative medicines.

