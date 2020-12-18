Advertisement

Spokeswoman: Kansas Gov. Kelly to seek second term in 2022

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic with reporters during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says she is reimposing a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures on home mortgages to help people struggling economically because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is running for reelection in 2022, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald confirmed the Democratic governor’s plans four days after Kelly announced that Commerce Secretary David Toland also would serve as the state’s next lieutenant governor. Toland will replace Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, appointed by Kelly last week to fill a coming vacancy in the state treasurer’s office.

Toland was the treasurer for Kelly’s 2018 campaign for governor and is highly regarded by some business leaders. Naming Toland lieutenant governor could position him for a future run for governor and prompted speculation that Kelly might not run again.

Kelly ducked the question when she announced Toland’s appointment Monday, saying she is focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the Legislature’s 90-day session convening in January.

But the Sunflower State Journal reported that Kelly said during a virtual fundraising event Thursday evening that she would seek another term.

In an emailed statement to The AP, Fitzgerald said: “Governor Kelly is focused on the state’s response to COVID-19 and continuing Kansas’ economic recovery, but of course she is running for reelection.”

Among Republicans, former Gov. Jeff Colyer and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are considered potential candidates for governor.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

