Weather maker brings a strong breeze to the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a windy start to the day. Wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph will be with us all morning long before they slowly calm this afternoon and tonight. A cold front moving through the state is responsible for the breeze and while we may see a few sprinkles, significant rain (or snow) is not expected.

Temperatures will trend down a tad behind the front. However, with far less wind and bright blue skies, afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday will probably feel better than today’s lower 50s.

Another warming trend starts on Sunday as we soar back into the 50s. Early next week will be even warmer as temperatures top-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No matter how deep the snow is in your backyard, it will be history by Monday or Tuesday.

Does that mean we will not have a white Christmas? Not necessarily. An Arctic cold front will take temperatures in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday and send them into the 20s and 30s on Wednesday. While nothing major is expected, some snow showers and flurries are possible with the front and whatever falls will not melt with very cold conditions lasting through Christmas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy with a sun and cloud mix. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 51.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: W/N 10-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/S 5-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 10-15. Low: 31.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 33. Sunny.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 34. Sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 62. Low: 28. Becoming partly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 37. Low: 18. Decreasing clouds, windy, and much colder.

Thu: High: 33. Low: 13. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold.

