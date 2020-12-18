Wichita couple calls art collection ‘hidden gem’ of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Les and Courtney Ruthven have been married for 65 years. Over those years, they have collected hundreds of pieces of art.

“My banker told me, Les, you better stop buying art and start selling,” said Les.

So they did and now they have a gallery of more than 700 pieces of art. Most are from Kansas artists.

That’s not all they’ve done, both worked as psychologists for years.

“We both like helping people, but you do need something else, and this art gave that to us,” said Courtney,

Even if it’s not your thing, they say there is at least one thing anyone can learn.

“When you learn about art, you learn about yourself,” said Les.

For them, it’s not the money invested, rather the love and emotions behind them.

If you would like to check out their art or buy a piece, you can visit their website at Midamericafinearts.com

