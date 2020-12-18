Wichita Wings brings fans back for one of the first public sporting events since March

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County granted permission for one of the first public sport events since March. Wichita Wings fans will get to attend in person on December 18.

The county implemented restrictions on the game. Hartman Arena is allowed to operate at five percent capacity. Fans will be temperature checked at the door. They have to wear a mask and use digital tickets. The arena is working to eliminate touchpoints, so bags must be clear so security can search for contraband without touching fans’ bags.

Wichita Wings managing partner, Blake Schumaker says the team is ready to have fans back in the arena, even if it’s just 250 people.

“My wife, our coach’s wife, our players’ families, our players’ wives many of them are forgoing seeing the game in order to open it up for wings fans. We’re excited about the passion our players and staff have for the community and it shows how important it is. Even if it’s only 250 people to get those fans in to support the team.”

The Wings have health and safety rules in place for players, too. Players are tested on a weekly basis. They cover their mouth and nose with a neck gaiter during warmups and in team huddles. Opposing teams and referees are also tested. Schumaker says the Wings have not had a case of COVID so far.

Schumaker says the team and Hartman Arena are working to comply with local mandates. He hopes Friday’s game shows local officials that is is possible to hold public events. “Our goal is to provide entertainment for our fans, but we hope that being one of the first teams competing also allows the county and other local businesses to see that these policies are working. We are taking care of ourselves, we are taking care of the spectators, and ultimately maybe that can give a little more leeway to our community.”

Schumaker says the game was nearly sold out Thursday. Tickets are for sale through the Hartman Arena Box Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.