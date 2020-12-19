Affidavit details counts against convicted sex offender arrested after hours-long standoff in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A newly-released affidavit provides new details in the case against a convicted sex offender who was arrested in September following a several-hours-long standoff with Wichita police. Patrick Newborn has also been charged in connection with sexual assaults prior to the standoff. The affidavit details a reported assault from June in which police responded to a domestic disturbance. On the call, a woman reported that her niece had been battered by her boyfriend, Patrick Newborn.

Newborn was arrested after the standoff on Sept.15. On Sept. 17, a Wichita police detective spoke with a woman who said Newborn had raped her, the affidavit said. The woman said Newbon entered her apartment on July 23 after she’d accidentally left her keys in the door. She said she was asleep in her bed when a man, later identified as Newborn, entered her room with a gun drawn and pointed out and down to the ground. She said he told her her door was open and he was there to check on her. He said he tossed her apartment keys on her bed and told her “you’ll thank me later,” before leaving the apartment.

On Aug. 15, the woman said the same man (Newborn) showed up outside her apartment and “rushed towards her into her apartment behind her,” after she opened the door. In the affidavit, the woman said the man demanded jewelry, eventually pointed a gun at her and raped her. The affidavit details more robberies and attacks that followed the Aug. 15 incident. Interviews with victims connected the cases with Newborn.

In October, 22 additional counts added against Newborn brought the total to 41. He initially faced 19 counts, including three counts of rape and multiple counts of robbery. Police said one of the rapes happened days before Newborn’s arrest. The additional counts included three more counts of rape. Other charges include one count of criminal threat, one count of domestic battery, one count of criminal trespass, four counts of aggravated burglary, six counts of aggravated robbery, six counts of rape, seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of intimidating a witness, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery, one count of attempted rape, one count of battery, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of interference with law enforcement.

