Advertisement

Several earthquakes reported in Sedgwick County

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A fifth earthquake is reported in Sedgwick Kansas Saturday.

The magnitude 2.7 happened at 12:40 p.m. in Eastborough.

----

Update: A fourth earthquake has been reported in Sedgwick County.

The 2.5 quake happened in Eastborough at 1:18 p.m.

----------------

Wichitans felt more shaking Saturday after several earthquakes rattled through the area.

The US Geological Survey reports the first, a 2.6 earthquake was reported at 11:42 a.m. northeast of Eastborough.

The second a 3.5 earthquake, the strongest reported yet was reported nearly an hour later at 12:47 p.m. also in the same area.

A third earthquake was reported at 12:52 p.m. near Bel Aire, this time a magnitude 3.4.

Eyewitness news will continue to update as we get more information.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Turnpike employee Steve Osborne died from COVID-19.
Family mourns death of KS Turnpike employee to COVID-19
The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Release delayed for man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
How long will students stay remote? USD 259 gives insight into spring-semester plans
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late
WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg

Latest News

N. Market Shooting
Police investigate shooting in N. Wichita
Porch pirate caught on camera
Technology helping police to catch more "porch pirates"
Wichita police arrested a package thief, caught on camera stealing from 3 homes.
Technology playing key role in helping police catch ’porch pirates’
Herzet interview
Butler County sheriff reflects on career as he steps into retirement