Several earthquakes reported in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A fifth earthquake is reported in Sedgwick Kansas Saturday.

The magnitude 2.7 happened at 12:40 p.m. in Eastborough.

Update: A fourth earthquake has been reported in Sedgwick County.

The 2.5 quake happened in Eastborough at 1:18 p.m.

Wichitans felt more shaking Saturday after several earthquakes rattled through the area.

The US Geological Survey reports the first, a 2.6 earthquake was reported at 11:42 a.m. northeast of Eastborough.

The second a 3.5 earthquake, the strongest reported yet was reported nearly an hour later at 12:47 p.m. also in the same area.

A third earthquake was reported at 12:52 p.m. near Bel Aire, this time a magnitude 3.4.

