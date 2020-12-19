Advertisement

One dead, another injured, in Lyon County crash

car crash
car crash(wcax)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) -One woman dead, and a man airlifted with serious injuries, after a crash near Neosho Rapids.

KHP reports the crash happened at Kansas Highway 130 around 11:20 a.m. when a Jeep crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-150.

the driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on scene, and has been identified as 77-year-old Dorene Metzger.

The driver of the Ford has been taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Turnpike employee Steve Osborne died from COVID-19.
Family mourns death of KS Turnpike employee to COVID-19
The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Release delayed for man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker
Scene from a classroom in a Wichita Public Schools elementary school.
How long will students stay remote? USD 259 gives insight into spring-semester plans
N. Market Shooting
Police investigate shooting in N. Wichita
Generic earthquake graphic.
Several earthquakes reported in Sedgwick County

Latest News

Generic earthquake graphic.
Several earthquakes reported in Sedgwick County
N. Market Shooting
Police investigate shooting in N. Wichita
Porch pirate caught on camera
Technology helping police to catch more "porch pirates"
Wichita police arrested a package thief, caught on camera stealing from 3 homes.
Technology playing key role in helping police catch ’porch pirates’