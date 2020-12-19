One dead, another injured, in Lyon County crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) -One woman dead, and a man airlifted with serious injuries, after a crash near Neosho Rapids.

KHP reports the crash happened at Kansas Highway 130 around 11:20 a.m. when a Jeep crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-150.

the driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on scene, and has been identified as 77-year-old Dorene Metzger.

The driver of the Ford has been taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

