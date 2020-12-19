Perfect shopping weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a nice weekend. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will rebound from morning lows in the 20s to the 40s and 50s by afternoon. Winds will remain light- less than 15 m.p.h. A nice warming trend through Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday and Monday look to be the nicest.

It will be windy Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that will push through Kansas Tuesday night. Expect a dramatic temperature change with the passage of this weather system, as highs on Wednesday will only manage to reach the 30s. Right now this weather system looks to come through Kansas dry, however that may change in the coming days. Beyond Wednesday into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day the temperatures will slowly climb into the 40s with dry weather and the odds of a white Christmas looking pretty slim. Dry weather and 40s expected into next weekend too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny, a few high clouds. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 34.

Mon: High: 58 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 35 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 33 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 18 Sunny and much colder.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 21 Sunny.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

