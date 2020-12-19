Police investigate shooting in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a man was shot in N. Wichita last night.

Police tell us they received a call around 10:00 p.m. about a man, who was possibly drunk, stumbling in the street on N. Broadway.

When they found the man, they discovered he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to recover.

Police believe the man was shot while walking in the 2600 block of N. Market, which is a block or so away.

No one has been arrested.

Investigators spent the evening asking neighbors about what they saw and checking nearby surveillance video.

They also hope to learn more from the victim himself.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.