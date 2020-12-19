Technology playing key role in helping police catch ’porch pirates’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The holiday season comes with a lot of package-theft reports. It’s a reality that hits this time every year, and this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to online-shopping records with millions across the country opting to buy gifts online. While more porches than ever have packages sitting on them, technology is helping police to catch more thieves that try to play the role of “the Grinch.”

The Wichita Police Department on Friday identified a man caught on video stealing packages from doorsteps in south Wichita. Wichita Police Lieutenant Drew Seiler said, not only did officers identify the thief who stole separate homes, the people living at each home were able to get their stolen packages back.

“The suspect started being remorseful for what had occurred. And that was probably the biggest reward to see that, you know,” Lt. Seiler said. “There was some remorse here, and on the victim’s side, some of them had compassion.”

Wichita police are working with Ring doorbell systems and mail carriers to crack down on package thefts. With doorbell cameras simplifying the searches for suspected “porch pirates,” Lt. Seiler recommended that if you can, track your packages so that you can be there when they’re delivered.

