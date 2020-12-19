Udeze, Etienne lead Wichita St. over Emporia State 73-57

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Morris Udeze registered 18 points and three blocks as Wichita State topped Emporia State 73-57. Tyson Etienne added 14 points for the Shockers, and Ricky Council IV chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds. Jumah’Ri Turner led the Hornets with 18 points.

The Shockers led 45-26 at halftime and were never seriously pushed on the way to the 16-point win. The Shockers next hit the road for an American Athletic Conference game Tuesday night (Dec. 22) at South Florida before concluding the 2020 portion of their schedule Dec. 30 at home against conference foe East Carolina.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.