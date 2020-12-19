Warmer to finish off the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even warmer weather is likely for Kansas to finish off the weekend. Above normal temperatures will be common around the Plains heading into Christmas week.

Skies will be mostly clear on Sunday with low temperatures in the 20s to start the day, and then many areas will see low to mid 50s by mid-afternoon. Look for west to northwest winds that could be gusty across western Kansas.

The milder weather stays for Monday and Tuesday with some parts of Kansas nearing 60 at the start of the holiday week. We are likely to see a return of Arctic air by the middle of next week, which will lead to a few days with highs in the 30s. Snow chances are slim Christmas week, but some flurries will be possible around Kansas Wednesday (with little to no accumulations)

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny, a few high clouds. Wind: NW/W 10-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 34.

Mon: High: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 34 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 33 Increasing clouds; windy. Evening flurries.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 17 Sunny and much colder.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 18 Sunny.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 27 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

