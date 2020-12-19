Advertisement

WATCH: Butler County sheriff reflects on career as he steps into retirement

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The end of an era for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office comes with the retirement of the long-time sheriff, Kelly Herzet. Herzet is calling it a career after nearly 40 years with Butler County. He became sheriff in 2011.

On Friday (Dec. 18), Eyewitness News anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke sat down with Herzet to look back on his career and the cases he’ll carry with him long after he leaves law enforcement.

You can see the interview with Herzet in the video above.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field, lawsuit follows
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late
Kansas Turnpike employee Steve Osborne died from COVID-19.
Family mourns death of KS Turnpike employee to COVID-19

Latest News

Herzet interview
Butler County sheriff reflects on career as he steps into retirement
Supt. Dr. Alicia Thompson
USD 259 gives insight into spring-semester plans
Wichita art collection
Wichita couple calls art collection ‘hidden gem’ of Wichita
Wichita Public Schools
How long will students stay remote? USD 259 gives insight into spring-semester plans