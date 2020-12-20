Advertisement

Community welcomes Augusta toddler coming back cancer free

By Carolina Loera
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY (KWCH) - The Augusta community thew a parade Saturday afternoon for 2-year-old Jessica Lee, who was given the go-ahead to come back home. Doctors said Jessica is now cancer free.

Her parents Tanner and Annie said they spent 5 months in Memphis, where they supported her through several rounds of chemo and a full liver transplant.

They said the nurses tending to Jessica threw her a cancer-free party with party decorations, letting her know she was able to come back home.

The family said after a trying last couple of months, the news on top of the community support gave them the sigh of relief they needed.

“I mean I don’t think anybody can ever prepare themselves for going through something like this,” said Annie.

“It really tests you to put your faith in God. I mean it’s incredible. Beyond anything I could ever hope for,” said Tanner.

Jessica and her parents say they are very thankful for the massive amount of support they received through the process and are happy to be back home.

