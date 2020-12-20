Advertisement

Local group holds toy giveaway for those in need

By Carolina Loera
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A local community group is helping other people enjoy the holiday season.

This is the fifth year in a row “Just Us Doing Us” has held a toy giveaway.

This year it was a drive-thru event due to the pandemic

Shelley McPherson, who attended the event said she is thankful for groups like these.

“It’s a blessing, especially during the pandemic right now, so I really appreciate this,” said McPherson.

Organizers said they do this every year to make sure no child goes without a Christmas gift this holiday season.

