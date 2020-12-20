Local organizations hold friendship food train, food giveaway for those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With millions around the country still struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic, some local organizations are teaming up to help out those in need.

In collaboration between non-profits and a locally-owned business, “Let’s Rock and Roll and Change the World” held what they call a friendship food train.

The food giveaway included boxes filled with meat, vegetables, and non-perishable groceries.

The Founder of the non-profit said this is all part of a COVID-19 relief effort.

“So many people are just in need of that little cheering up or step forward,” said Kimberly Johnson. “This is kind of just a you’re not forgotten.”

Johnson said they were happy to just be a part of this imitative which spans throughout Wichita.

