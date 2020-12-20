Advertisement

Police search for missing man

Maize Police Department searches for 75-year-old Clarence Elbert Jr.
Maize Police Department look for man.
Maize Police Department look for man.(KWCH)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maize, Kan. (KWCH) - Maize Police Department needs your help in their search for 75-year-old Clarence Elbert Jr.

Police say he was last seen on foot in the 500 of S. Horseshoe Bend at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, and suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

They say Elbert is slim build with a dark skin tone and was wearing black glasses, black shoes, black pants, a gray hoodie and a dark blue jacket with fur around the hood.

if you see Elbert, you are asked to call 911.

