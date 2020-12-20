Warm start to the week then cooler by Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll stay sunny and warm over the next few days, but a cold front is coming that will bring much colder temps later in the week.

Tonight, with a mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the 20s and 30s. Monday, with a sunny sky, we’ll have highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

It’s going to stay sunny and warm on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The wind will increase, with gusts around 30 to 40 mph. Our next cold front will move into northwestern Kansas Tuesday evening, pushing to the southeast, through the rest of the state by noon on Wednesday. The high wind gusts will continue on Wednesday as the front rolls through.

Behind the front, highs in Wichita will drop into the upper 40s on Wednesday. This will happen in the morning, before the front moves through, then we’ll get cooler through the rest of the day. Highs will drop into the upper 30s on Thursday. We’ll stay sunny to mostly sunny through then.

By Christmas, we’ll get a little warmer. Highs will return to the upper 40s with a sunny sky.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 35.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 61.

Wed: High: 47 Low: 40 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 22 Sunny.

Christmas: High: 47 Low: 22 Sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.