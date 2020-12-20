Warming trend continues, sunny and dry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be a warm, wonderful, winter day. Plenty of sunshine both today and Monday will combined with light winds for picture perfect weather today and Monday. Monday morning (4:02am) is the Summer- I mean- Winter Solstice. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60, some 15-20 degrees above normal. Remember, the “great conjunction” happens Monday evening; look towards the southwest for a view of Jupiter and Saturn- and this special celestial event.

The wind picks up Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. South wind gusts of 35-45 mph will be common, with a few higher gusts possible. The warm southerly winds will bring an increase in clouds, however temperatures should remain in the upper 50s and 60s. The cold front moves through during the early morning hours Wednesday and temperatures will drop dramatically as it passes. Gusty northerly winds producing wind chills in the teens and 20s most of the day. A few flurries or periods of light snow are possible too, but little if any accumulation is expected across Kansas. Cold temperatures hang around on Christmas Eve, however some moderation is expected for Christmas Day and next weekend as temperatures rebound into the 40s and low 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, a few high clouds. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny, even warmer. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 34.

Tue: High: 62 Mostly sunny, warm and windy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 36 Increasing clouds, much colder; windy. Overnight flurries.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 19 Sunny, breezy and cold.

Christmas: High: 46 Low: 20 Sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 27 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 31 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

