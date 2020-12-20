Wichitans share experiences after a day of mild earthquakes.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A series of earthquakes shook the Wichita area Saturday, knocking items over, shaking houses and producing loud rumbling noises that frightened some people more than the actual tremors.

Wichita resident Christine Nickel said, “I just yelled, ‘Earthquake. ‘It’s just a distinctive sound, it’s a rumble.”

Nickel said she was at her computer Saturday afternoon when her desk began to rattle.

“I had something fall off my desk when one of them hit today. It just took that little bit and it fell right off my desk right next to me,” said Nickel.

Another Wichita resident Barry Gaston said, “Like somebody dropped something off a truck in front of your house. But you could feel the vibration, you could feel the house shake.

Gaston was getting ready for lunch when he felt the first earthquake, and he knew instantly what it was.

Gaston said, “We knew it was an earthquake after having a number of them in recent weeks. There was no doubt what it was. I just looked at my wife and said, ‘There’s another earthquake.’ And she said, ‘You bet, without a doubt.’”

Two of Saturday’s largest magnitude earthquakes originated along 13th street with one epicenter at 13th and Webb and the largest epicenter on the southeast corner of 13th and Greenwich, measuring at a magnitude of 3.7.

Nickel said, “It’s the noise that’s almost more distinctive than anything, than the shaking. It’s just a rumble, like a great big truck running down the street in front of you.”

“They’re getting to be too common, unfortunately. Hopefully if it is fracking, they’ll get it under control, if it’s something else, we’ll just have to hold our breath and hope it doesn’t happen very often,” said Gaston.

Gaston said he and his wife have lived in the same house for 42 years and have never felt an earthquake. They plan to check their house insurance Monday to see if they’re covered for earthquake damage.

