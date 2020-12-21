4 Kansas locations to receive Moderna vaccine for veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Moderna vaccine could be deployed to four sites in Kansas that serve veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs made the announcement on Monday.

Rep. Roger Marshall said the vaccine could arrive as soon as next week in Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City.

“Veterans are part of a very vulnerable population to this virus. You know, number one is their age but also veterans have a high incidence of type two diabetes and mental health illnesses and substance abuse. That all puts them at risk of having serious complications from the virus, so we fought hard to make sure that the Kansas VAs get the vaccine soon and hopefully it will be arriving hopefully next week,” said Rep. Marshall.

The Robert Dole VA Hospital in Wichita was unable to get the Pfizer vaccine because it does not have the ultra-cold storage needed to house the vials. Its goal is to vaccinate up to 250 veterans and staff members per day, but the highest priority will likely be soldier homes and the long term care facilities in Winfield and Fort Dodge.

VA just announced the next group of sites to receive vaccine doses - Wichita, Topeka, Leavenworth and KC are all on the list - all will get the Moderna vaccine. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 21, 2020

