Advertisement

4You: Kansas podcaster interviews Matthew McConaughey, South Barber school district receives grant for roller skating

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita native is making us Kansas Proud. Richard Rierson is a local podcaster and last week, he landed a big-name interview. He interviewed Matthew McConaughey. To date, he has conducted over 400 interviews with leaders, CEO’s and entrepreneurs. Rierson’s podcast, Dose of Leadership, is approaching its eight-year anniversary and has been downloaded more than 5.5 million times. You can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In case you missed it, Goodwill Industries of Kansas received its largest donation ever. Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated five million dollars to the organization this week. Scott said more than $4 billion was donated to nearly 400 other national organizations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Goodwill said it has not determined how it will use the funds, but it is committed to using the funding in support of mission services.

Lastly, congratulations to South Barber Public Schools. The district was awarded a grant by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. The Healthy Habits for Life grant will help support Ms. Hitchcock’s roller skating program in her physical education class. The district said it will be purchasing new roller skates for its students.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people - two firefighters and two residents - were taken to the hospital Sunday night...
2 firefighters, 1 citizen remain hospitalized after north Wichita fire
Wichitans share experiences after a day of mild earthquakes.
Wichitans share experiences after a day of mild earthquakes
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Generic earthquake graphic.
Several earthquakes reported in Sedgwick County
car crash
One dead, another injured, in Lyon County crash

Latest News

Santa Clause sites safely behind a glass door, waiting to greet children at Botanica.
Where can I see Santa safely?
U.S. Capitol building
What’s in relief bill? A look at what package offers Kansas businesses, families
Wichita police shut down 13th and Webb Road after reported bank robbery in the area.
Bank robbery suspect dies after chase, officer-involved shooting in E. Wichita
The Wichita Family Crisis Center is need of supporters for its Adopt a Family program.
Wichita Family Crisis Center needs supporters