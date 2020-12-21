4You: Kansas podcaster interviews Matthew McConaughey, South Barber school district receives grant for roller skating

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita native is making us Kansas Proud. Richard Rierson is a local podcaster and last week, he landed a big-name interview. He interviewed Matthew McConaughey. To date, he has conducted over 400 interviews with leaders, CEO’s and entrepreneurs. Rierson’s podcast, Dose of Leadership, is approaching its eight-year anniversary and has been downloaded more than 5.5 million times. You can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In case you missed it, Goodwill Industries of Kansas received its largest donation ever. Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated five million dollars to the organization this week. Scott said more than $4 billion was donated to nearly 400 other national organizations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Goodwill said it has not determined how it will use the funds, but it is committed to using the funding in support of mission services.

Lastly, congratulations to South Barber Public Schools. The district was awarded a grant by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. The Healthy Habits for Life grant will help support Ms. Hitchcock’s roller skating program in her physical education class. The district said it will be purchasing new roller skates for its students.

