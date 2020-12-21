Fire destroys sandstone home in Saline County
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Saline County Sunday night.
Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said crews were called to the 5200 blk E Water Well Road, in rural Saline County around 11:30 p.m.
He said the two-story, old sandstone home was in the process of being remodeled when the fire broke out.
The origin of the fire is unknown, but it was determined to be a total loss.
