Gusty winds of cold change by midweek

Kansas wind machine cranks-up again Tuesday ahead of an Arctic cold front Wednesday
Two more warm days then winter's chill
By Mark Larson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says we’ll our stretch of warm weather’s about to end but not before we get a chance to enjoy a couple more spring-like days.

We’ll see blue skies again this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be tame, under 20 mph, statewide.

Don’t forget about the Jupiter, Saturn conjunction tonight, they’ll look like, big, bright, stars in the southwestern sky about an hour after sunset this evening.  Clouds will not obstruct your view of the planets, skies will be mostly clear tonight, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Wind speeds will ramp-up Tuesday with gusts over 40 mph at times. Highs tomorrow will top out in the 50s and 60s once again under a blue sky.

A sharp, Arctic cold front will slash through our state Tuesday night then push out of eastern Kansas by Wednesday afternoon. The front will usher in the coldest air we’ve seen this season. Temps will tumble into the 20s and 30s across western Kansas Wednesday while the east will see morning highs in the 40s followed by tumbling tempos in the afternoon. Gusty northerly will also accompany the front making it feel even colder.

Parts of the state could catch a few flurries Wednesday night but not enough flakes for a white Christmas.

Statewide highs will drop into the 30s Thursday but rebound a bit, back into the lower 40s, Christmas Day.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/S 5-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, warmer. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds, breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 36.

Wed: AM High: 41 - Falling temps PM. Mostly/partly cloudy, windy, MUCH colder.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 20 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Christmas: High: 45 Low: 16 Sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 28 Mostly to partly cloudy.

